MIAMI -- The Washington Redskins placed tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve Saturday because of a concussion, casting his NFL future in doubt.

Reed suffered a concussion in the third preseason game after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who was penalized and eventually fined. Reed has not played since, although he did return to practice.

League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter last month that there is concern that Reed's career is over due to his history of concussions.

It is believed to be Reed's seventh concussion since he started playing college football. He has two years remaining on his contract, part of a five-year deal signed after the 2016 season. If the Redskins cut him after the season, they would save $8.5 million in cap space for 2020.