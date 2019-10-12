        <
        >

          Rams rule out Todd Gurley against unbeaten 49ers

          3:41 PM ET
          • Lindsey ThiryESPN
            Close
            • Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times
            • Previously covered the Falcons
            • Has covered the NBA and college football and basketball

          THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, a Rams spokesperson said Saturday.

          Gurley is dealing with a thigh contusion that he suffered in a Week 5 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

          Malcolm Brown is expected to start in place of Gurley, and it's also anticipated that rookie Darrell Henderson, a third-round pick from Memphis, will see action.

          Brown has rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Henderson has played only two snaps this season, both in a Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers.

          On Saturday, the Rams also made a roster move to add depth at running back, promoting John Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster. In a corresponding move, receiver Nsimba Webster was waived.

          Gurley's absence leaves the Rams without several key starters against the undefeated 49ers. Cornerback Aqib Talib has been ruled out because of a rib injury and outside linebacker Clay Matthews also is sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair a broken jaw.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices