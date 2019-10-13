NFL Week 6 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

The early Week 6 NFL slate is highlighted by a showdown between the Chiefs and Texans and their elite young QBs. In the 4 p.m. ET block, we'll see the undefeated 49ers in a critical matchup with the defending NFC champion Rams.
Before the day gets rolling in earnest, be sure to check out the updated Week 6 fantasy football rankings, along with best bets. Keep some extra tabs open for the full Week 6 schedule and our live NFL scoreboard, and keep this page refreshed to get the latest highlights, injury intel and deeper analysis from our NFL Nation reporters at every game.
Jump to a matchup:
HOU-KC | PHI-MIN | NO-JAX
SEA-CLE | CIN-BAL | WSH-MIA
SF-LAR | ATL-ARI | TEN-DEN
DAL-NYJ
Texans (3-2) at Chiefs (4-1)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: KC -4 (55)
Texans inactives: QB Alex McGough, WR Kenny Stills, CB Johnathan Joseph, RB Taiwan Jones, ILB Tyrell Adams, C/G Greg Mancz, TE Logan Paulsen
Chiefs inactives: OL Eric Fisher, WR Sammy Watkins, LB Dorian O'Daniel, OL Andrew Wylie, DL Chris Jones, LB Anthony Hitchens, OL Greg Senat
Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson: Respect.
.@deshaunwatson 🤝 @PatrickMahomes #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/6Z5nGD0aqg— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 13, 2019
Cruz: Watson is coming to play vs. Chiefs
Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich expect Deshaun Watson and the Texans to keep their momentum going against the Chiefs.
Eagles (3-2) at Vikings (3-2)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: MIN -3 (44)
Eagles inactives: WR DeSean Jackson, CB Ronald Darby, CB Avonte Maddox, RB Darren Sproles, DE Shareef Miller, OG Nate Herbig, DT Tim Jernigan
Vikings inactives: LB Kentrell Brothers, LB Ben Gedeon, OG Josh Kline, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts
Ninkovich: Eagles defense is gaining confidence
Victor Cruz predicts the Vikings are going to utilize Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs more vs. the Eagles while Rob Ninkovich thinks Philadelphia's defense is going to step up.
Saints (4-1) at Jaguars (2-3)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: JAX -1 (44)
Saints inactives: QB Drew Brees, WR Tre'Quan Smith, DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Ken Crawley, S Saquan Hampton, OL Nick Easton, OL Ethan Greenidge
Jaguars inactives: CB Jalen Ramsey, WR C.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, LB Austin Calitro, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Josh Oliver, DT Dontavius Russell
Folk hero Gardner Minshew II is ready to roll for the Jags:
The hair flip. The throw. He's ready to go.@GardnerMinshew5 | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/c4t39C7rBb— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 13, 2019
This is one of the 35,000 mustaches that will be handed out at the Jaguars-Saints game as part of the continuing Minshew Mania. (It looks more like owner Shad Khan's mustache, to be honest)
Ninkovich: Jaguars will be no match against Saints
Rob Ninkovich does not believe 'Minshew Mania' will be enough for the Jaguars to win against the Saints.
Seahawks (4-1) at Browns (2-3)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SEA -1.5 (46)
Seahawks inactives: WR Gary Jennings, RB Rashaad Penny, OT Duane Brown, DE Branden Jackson, WR John Ursua, CB Akeem King, OG D.J. Fluker
Browns inactives: WR Taywan Taylor, WR Damion Ratley, CB Denzel Ward, CB Greedy Williams, DE Genard Avery, OL Austin Corbett, OL Kendall Lamm
Wilson will lead Seahawks to victory over Browns
Victor Cruz does not see Russell Wilson losing steam and expects him to put up big numbers vs. the Browns on Sunday.
Bengals (0-5) at Ravens (3-2)
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BAL -12 (47.5)
Bengals inactives: DE Carlos Dunlap, DE Kerry Wynn, DT Ryan Glasgow, OT Cordy Glenn, OT Andre Smith, QB Jake Dolegala, WR A.J. Green
Ravens inactives: QB Trace McSorley, WR Marquise Brown, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Anthony Averett, ILB Patrick Onwuasor, OG Ben Powers, DT Daylon Mack
Cruz: Ravens are starting to find their niche
Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich see the Ravens having no problems in their matchup vs. the Bengals.
Redskins (0-5) at Dolphins (0-4)
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: WSH -3.5 (42)
Redskins inactives: QB Colt McCoy, TE Vernon Davis, CB Aaron Colvin, OG Wes Martin, WR Cam Sims, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons and S Deshazor Everett
Dolphins inactives: WR Jakeem Grant, CB Johnson Bademosi, CB Xavien Howard, RB Myles Gaskin, FB Chandler Cox, C/G Chris Reed, C/G Keaton Sutherland
Ninkovich: Dolphins will not give up
Rob Ninkovich likes the Dolphins to get their first win of the season over the Redskins.
49ers (4-0) at Rams (3-2)
4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: LAR -3.5 (50.5)
Cruz: Rams defense will come to play
Victor Cruz likes the Rams to get the win over the 49ers.
Falcons (1-4) at Cardinals (1-3-1)
4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: ATL -2.5 (51)
Ninkovich: Cardinals' young offense will get the win vs. Falcons
Rob Ninkovich expects the Cardinals' college-style offense to defeat a depleted Falcons team.
Titans (2-3) at Broncos (1-4)
4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: DEN -2.5 (41)
Cruz: Titans will establish the run early and often
Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich are rolling with the Titans in their matchup vs. the Broncos because of their run game and being motivated after a loss.
Cowboys (3-2) at Jets (0-4)
4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: DAL -7.5 (45)
Cruz: Cowboys have the perfect opportunity to bounce back
Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich expect the Cowboys to get back on track in their matchup vs. the Jets.