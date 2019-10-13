NFL Week 6 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

Patrick Mahomes' haircut has become wildly popular in Kansas City. The barber behind Mahomes' hair takes us inside the fad of "The Show Me" cut. (2:59)

The early Week 6 NFL slate is highlighted by a showdown between the Chiefs and Texans and their elite young QBs. In the 4 p.m. ET block, we'll see the undefeated 49ers in a critical matchup with the defending NFC champion Rams.

Before the day gets rolling in earnest, be sure to check out the updated Week 6 fantasy football rankings, along with best bets.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: KC -4 (55)

Texans inactives: QB Alex McGough, WR Kenny Stills, CB Johnathan Joseph, RB Taiwan Jones, ILB Tyrell Adams, C/G Greg Mancz, TE Logan Paulsen

Chiefs inactives: OL Eric Fisher, WR Sammy Watkins, LB Dorian O'Daniel, OL Andrew Wylie, DL Chris Jones, LB Anthony Hitchens, OL Greg Senat

Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson: Respect.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: MIN -3 (44)

Eagles inactives: WR DeSean Jackson, CB Ronald Darby, CB Avonte Maddox, RB Darren Sproles, DE Shareef Miller, OG Nate Herbig, DT Tim Jernigan

Vikings inactives: LB Kentrell Brothers, LB Ben Gedeon, OG Josh Kline, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: JAX -1 (44)

Saints inactives: QB Drew Brees, WR Tre'Quan Smith, DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Ken Crawley, S Saquan Hampton, OL Nick Easton, OL Ethan Greenidge

Jaguars inactives: CB Jalen Ramsey, WR C.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, LB Austin Calitro, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Josh Oliver, DT Dontavius Russell

Folk hero Gardner Minshew II is ready to roll for the Jags:

ESPN Staff Writer This is one of the 35,000 mustaches that will be handed out at the Jaguars-Saints game as part of the continuing Minshew Mania. (It looks more like owner Shad Khan's mustache, to be honest)

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SEA -1.5 (46)

Seahawks inactives: WR Gary Jennings, RB Rashaad Penny, OT Duane Brown, DE Branden Jackson, WR John Ursua, CB Akeem King, OG D.J. Fluker

Browns inactives: WR Taywan Taylor, WR Damion Ratley, CB Denzel Ward, CB Greedy Williams, DE Genard Avery, OL Austin Corbett, OL Kendall Lamm

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BAL -12 (47.5)

Bengals inactives: DE Carlos Dunlap, DE Kerry Wynn, DT Ryan Glasgow, OT Cordy Glenn, OT Andre Smith, QB Jake Dolegala, WR A.J. Green

Ravens inactives: QB Trace McSorley, WR Marquise Brown, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Anthony Averett, ILB Patrick Onwuasor, OG Ben Powers, DT Daylon Mack

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: WSH -3.5 (42)

Redskins inactives: QB Colt McCoy, TE Vernon Davis, CB Aaron Colvin, OG Wes Martin, WR Cam Sims, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons and S Deshazor Everett

Dolphins inactives: WR Jakeem Grant, CB Johnson Bademosi, CB Xavien Howard, RB Myles Gaskin, FB Chandler Cox, C/G Chris Reed, C/G Keaton Sutherland

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: LAR -3.5 (50.5)

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: ATL -2.5 (51)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: DEN -2.5 (41)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: DAL -7.5 (45)