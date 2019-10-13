Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins will not play in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a hamstring injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, while fellow receiver Tyreek Hill will test his injured shoulder before making a final decision.

Hill, 25, is said to have a "serious chance" to play, the source said Saturday, but the Chiefs are not making any commitments after Watkins aggravated his hamstring on the first play of last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Hill, listed as questionable, has been out of the lineup since suffering an injury to his sternum and right collarbone in Week 1. He returned to practice last week.

"He did OK," coach Andy Reid said of Hill's practice week. "He did a little scout team. He did a few plays with [the starters] on the offensive side. We'll see how it all rolls down the road here. We've got to make sure the docs are OK with it."

Watkins, 26, didn't practice all week because of the sore hamstring.