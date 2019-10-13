Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Hill tested his injured sternum/collarbone before a decision was made.

The Chiefs, however, will be without receiver Sammy Watkins because of a hamstring injury.

Hill, 25, was said to have a "serious chance" to play, a source said Saturday, but the Chiefs wanted to be cautious with Watkins after he aggravated his hamstring on the first play of last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Hill, listed as questionable, had been out of the lineup since suffering an injury to his sternum and right collarbone in Week 1. He returned to practice last week.

"He did OK," coach Andy Reid said of Hill's practice week. "He did a little scout team. He did a few plays with [the starters] on the offensive side. We'll see how it all rolls down the road here. We've got to make sure the docs are OK with it."

Watkins, 26, didn't practice all week because of the sore hamstring.