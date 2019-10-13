Louis Riddick breaks down how Patrick Peterson's suspension negatively affects both Peterson and the Cardinals this season. (1:11)

Arizona Cardinals star cornerback Patrick Peterson is scheduled to return from his six-game suspension next Sunday against the New York Giants, but other NFL teams haven't forgotten him while he was gone.

In recent weeks, the Cardinals have gotten calls from at least three teams interested in trying to trade for Peterson, a league source told ESPN.

Over the past year, six or seven teams have inquired about Peterson, but the Cardinals have told all those teams -- in no uncertain terms -- that they are not interested in trading the eight-time Pro Bowler, according to sources.

Still, it hasn't stopped teams from checking in to see whether they can pry loose Peterson, who asked for a trade last season. With the Oct. 29 trade deadline approaching, Arizona continues to insist it won't deal Peterson.

The NFL announced in May that Peterson was suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Peterson apologized at the time in a statement, saying he "never wanted to have my name attached to anything like this."

Prior to this season, Peterson started all 128 games since being drafted by the Cardinals in 2011. He is the 13th player to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight NFL seasons, but that streak will come to an end this year; the NFL's PED policy states that any player suspended for a violation is ineligible for Pro Bowl selection.