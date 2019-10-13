Victor Cruz and Rob Ninkovich expect the Cowboys to get back on track in their matchup vs. the Jets. (1:22)

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, one name to watch is New York Jets defensive end Leonard Williams, who has been garnering interest from multiple teams around the league, sources told ESPN.

Williams, the No. 6 overall draft pick in 2015, played exceedingly well last season and is eighth in the AFC with 88 quarterback hits since entering the league.

While the Jets, according to sources, are not interested in dealing Williams at this time, there is precedent for a trade for a player of Williams' talent.

The Texans traded former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle earlier this year for a third-round pick, along with pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo and defensive end/linebacker Jacob Martin.

Last year the Jacksonville Jaguars traded defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams for third- and fifth-round picks.

The price for Williams, who is in the last year of his rookie contract, likely would be in a similar range or higher. It could get interesting if a team makes a strong push for Williams before the Oct. 29 deadline.

Williams, 25, has 11 tackles this season and 17 sacks in 68 career games.