Although they fired Jay Gruden this past week and could begin interviewing eligible successors now, the Washington Redskins have no plans to begin their head-coaching search until after this season ends, a source close to the situation told ESPN.

Washington intends to give interim head coach Bill Callahan and the rest of the coaches on its staff, including offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, the rest of this season to prove their worth before making any significant coaching moves in another direction, according to the source.

Washington officials even referred to what the Cleveland Browns did last season, when they fired Hue Jackson, hired Freddie Kitchens as their interim coach, and then gave him the full-time head-coaching job after the season.

Washington intends to be patient, let the season play out and then move its head-coaching search into overdrive when the rest of the league's teams making head-coaching changes do the same.

As for Gruden, many expect him to take the rest of this season off and then potentially resurface next season on the same staff as his brother, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, according to league sources. He will have a year remaining on his Redskins contract after this season ends.

Interestingly enough, the Raiders did not hire a quarterbacks coach this season, and the position is vacant on their staff. It could be the perfect move, sliding Jay Gruden into the QB-coaching job to work with his brother next season when the Raiders move to Las Vegas.