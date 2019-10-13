        <
          Christian McCaffrey evades three defenders en route to 25-yard TD

          10:43 AM ET
          • David NewtonESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Panthers, NFL for 11 years
            • More than 25 years experience covering NFL, college football and NASCAR
            • Joined ESPN in 2006
          LONDON -- Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey gave the fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a taste of why he's a candidate for NFL MVP by making three Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders miss him on his way to a 25-yard touchdown catch.

          McCaffrey caught the swing pass at the 29, made cornerback Vernon Hargreaves miss with a juke around the 15-yard line and then spun away with a stiff-arm from linebacker Devin White at the 12.

          It was McCaffrey's second touchdown of the game and ninth of the season, the most by a Carolina player in the first six games.

