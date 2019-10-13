Vikings' Stefon Diggs burns Eagles with 62- and 51-yard TD catches

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Philadelphia Eagles, down both of their starting corners in Week 6, were picked apart on back-to-back touchdown drives executed by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

After jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, the Vikings scored on the second play of their third drive when Cousins hit a wide-open Stefon Diggs on a deep shot that traveled more than 40 air yards and resulted in a 62-yard touchdown. That is the longest completed pass and longest receiving touchdown of the season for Minnesota.

Once the ball was snapped, Diggs sprinted off the line, leaving Rasul Douglas in his dust as he cut upfield and created nearly 3 yards of separation, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, by the time the pass from Cousins arrived.

The touchdown gave the Vikings a 17-3 lead. And they weren't done.

Facing the same setup with Diggs lined up outside and Douglas playing 7 yards off on Minnesota's next drive, Diggs accelerated on a go route and caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to put the Vikings up 24-3.

Diggs had 3.30 yards of separation at the catch on his 51-yard TD, which is considered "open" by NFL Next Gen Stats. The other wide receiver on the play, Bisi Johnson, also went deep and was even more open. He had 10.1 yards of separation at the time of Diggs' catch.

Diggs became the first Vikings player to catch two touchdown passes of 50-plus yards in a game since Randy Moss accomplished that feat in Week 5 of the 2000 season.

Cousins has three touchdown passes in the first half of a game for the third time in his career (he hit Adam Thielen on a 6-yard fade for the Vikings first TD), according to ESPN Stats and Information. Cousins had thrown three touchdown passes total in the first half of games entering Week 6.