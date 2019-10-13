CLEVELAND -- Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly suffered an Achilles injury Sunday against the Browns and won't return.

Dissly went down on an incomplete pass in the end zone in the second quarter. He limped off the field with the help of members of the team's medical staff, then left the sideline on an injury cart after being examined in the blue medical tent.

Dissly, a fourth-round pick out of Washington last year, was off to a strong start this season with four touchdowns over Seattle's first five games. That gave him six touchdowns in his first eight career games, which was tied for the most by a tight end since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. He missed all but four games of his rookie season with a torn patellar tendon.

Dissly entered Sunday with 23 catches for 262 yards, having emerged as one of Russell Wilson's go-to options in the passing game in addition to being a strong run blocker.

The Seahawks have only two other true tight ends on their 53-man roster in Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister. The Seahawks brought back Willson after trading Nick Vannett last month and promoted Hollister from the practice squad on Friday. George Fant serves as a de facto tight end but started at left tackle against the Browns with Duane Brown inactive.