          Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. engaged with acrobatic 41-yard grab

          2:24 PM ET
          Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          CLEVELAND -- After a quiet couple of weeks, Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is putting his stamp on Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

          Most notably, with this acrobatic 41-yard reception over Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson in the second quarter. The play, which happened at the sideline, held up after a review.

          Beckham had almost as many receiving yards on that catch alone as he had in the previous two games (47 yards) combined.

