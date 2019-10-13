BALTIMORE -- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes running the ball to another level when he plays the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson became the first quarterback in 13 years to gain more than 100 yards rushing in the first half Sunday, when he produced 111 against the Bengals.

This is the first time that a quarterback accomplished the feat since Michael Vick had 127 yards rushing in the first half on Nov. 26, 2006. It is also the only instance of a quarterback rushing for 100 yards in the first half of a game since at least 1991, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Lamar Jackson became the first quarterback since Michael Vick in 2006 to run for 100 yards in the first half of a game. Dan Kubus/Getty Images

In his only other meeting against the Bengals, Jackson became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record at least 100 rushing yards in his first career start.

On Sunday, Jackson darted around the Bengals for 71 yards on Baltimore's opening drive, capping that first series with a 21-yard touchdown run. Many of Jackson's runs came off the run option and weren't designed ones.

Jackson cracked 100 yards on a 29-yard scramble that ended the first half. He averaged 12.3 yards on nine runs.

The Bengals entered Sunday's game with the second-worst run defense in the NFL. Cincinnati is allowing 167.6 yards rushing per game.

Last Sunday, Jackson tied the NFL record for the fastest quarterback to reach 1,000 yards rushing for a career. He and teammate Robert Griffin III each eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in 21 games.

Through Week 5, Jackson led all quarterbacks in rushing with 308 yards. That's 100 more than any other quarterback.

This marked Jackson's third 100-yard rushing game of his career. He gained 120 yards rushing against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 this season, and he totaled 119 yards rushing last season against the Bengals in his first career start.

Jackson has also shown off his arm this year. On Sunday he also became the fourth quarterback in the past 15 seasons to produce 150 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in a half.