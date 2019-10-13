        <
        >

          Tyreek Hill returns, scores 2 in Chiefs' loss vs. Texans

          4:22 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            Follow on Twitter

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tyreek Hill made an impressive return to the Kansas City Chiefs lineup on Sunday, catching five passes for 80 yards.

          Hill couldn't prevent the Chiefs from losing their second straight game, both at Arrowhead Stadium, and fall to 4-2. They lost 31-24 to the Houston Texans.

          Hill made a spectacular catch for a 46-yard touchdown on the Chiefs' first possession of the game. Hill at 5-10 showed his unusual ability to track the deep pass by going up over two bigger defenders to make the catch near the goal line and make his way into the end zone.

          Hill later caught another touchdown pass, this one for 6 yards. That play gave Hill his first multi-touchdown receiving game since the start of the 2018 season. Entering Sunday, no other player had more than three such games in that period.

          Hill missed the last four games because of an injury to his sternum and right collarbone. He left the Chiefs' lineup late in the first quarter of a Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices