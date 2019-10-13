Tyreek Hill makes a highlight-reel grab for a touchdown in the first quarter, then hits pay dirt again in the third quarter. (0:50)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tyreek Hill made an impressive return to the Kansas City Chiefs' lineup Sunday, catching five passes for 80 yards.

Hill couldn't prevent the Chiefs (4-2) from losing their second straight game at Arrowhead Stadium, however, as the Houston Texans topped Kansas City 31-24.

Hill made a spectacular catch for a 46-yard touchdown on the Chiefs' first possession of the game. The 5-foot-10 receiver showed his unusual ability to track the deep pass by going up over two bigger defenders to make the catch near the goal line and fight his way into the end zone.

Hill later caught another touchdown pass for 6 yards, giving him his fifth multi-touchdown receiving game since the start of the 2018 season. Entering Sunday, no other player had more than three such games in that period.

Hill suffered injuries to his sternum and right collarbone late in the first quarter of the Chiefs' Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and missed the next four games as a result.