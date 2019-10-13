Lamar Jackson fakes the handoff, then races for the pylon and plows through two Bengals defenders for a game-tying touchdown. (0:19)

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson set a new standard for dual threat quarterbacks.

In the Baltimore Ravens ' 23-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson became the first player in the Super Bowl era to produce over 200 yards passing and 150 yards rushing in a regular season game.

Jackson finished with 236 yards passing and 152 yards rushing against the winless Bengals. The only other quarterback to reach these marks was Colin Kaepernick in the 2012 divisional playoffs. He had 263 yards passing and 181 yards rushing.

Jackson's rushing yards fell 14 yards short of the single-game regular season record for an NFL quarterback. Michael Vick had 166 yards rushing in 2006 against the New Orleans Saints.

Jackson's legs and arm helped the Ravens overcome mistakes on defense and special teams to avoid an upset to the Bengals. His total yards out-gained Cincinnati, 388-250, and he finished 21-of-33 passing. The Ravens (4-2) remain atop the AFC North.

Earlier in the game, Jackson became the first quarterback in 13 years to gain more than 100 yards rushing in the first half, when he produced 111 against the Bengals. It's the first time that a quarterback has accomplished the feat since Michael Vick had 127 yards rushing in the first half on Nov. 26, 2006 and the only other such instance since at least 1991, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Last season, in his only other start against the Bengals, Jackson became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record at least 100 rushing yards in his first career start.

On Sunday, Jackson darted around the Bengals for 71 yards on Baltimore's opening drive, capping that series with a 21-yard touchdown run. Many of Jackson's runs came off the run option and weren't designed ones.

Last Sunday, Jackson tied the NFL record for the fewest games for a quarterback to reach 1,000 yards rushing in a career. He and teammate Robert Griffin III each eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in 21 games.