Baker Mayfield's pass intended for Dontrell Hilliard is intercepted by K.J. Wright, giving Mayfield three interceptions on the day. (0:28)

CLEVELAND -- Since returning to the NFL two decades ago, the Cleveland Browns have infamously started 30 different quarterbacks.

Through the first six games to start a season, Baker Mayfield has thrown the most interceptions of any of them.

Mayfield, who came into the weekend leading the NFL in interceptions, tossed three more picks Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks rallied for a 32-28 victory, dropping Cleveland to 2-4 on the season and 0-3 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Mayfield now has 11 interceptions, the most by a Browns quarterback through six games since Paul McDonald had 12 in 1984, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Two of Mayfield's interceptions proved especially costly against Seattle -- one at the end of the first half, the other at the end of the game.

With under two minutes to go in the second quarter, the Browns had the ball at the Seattle 10-yard line with a chance to go back up by two scores. Instead, Mayfield was intercepted in the end zone while trying to zip the ball to Jarvis Landry. Seattle went on to score a touchdown off the turnover just before halftime, trimming Cleveland's lead to 20-18.

Mayfield still had an opportunity late in the fourth quarter for a game-winning drive. Instead, on the third snap of the possession, his pass bounced off the hands of running back Dontrell Hilliard and into the arms of K.J. Wright for the game-sealing interception.

Mayfield, who has been criticized by both former NFL coach Rex Ryan and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in recent weeks for his play this season, completed 22 of 37 passes for 249 yards Sunday. He did have both a rushing and passing touchdown.

Mayfield briefly went to the locker room in the second half with a hip injury. He quickly returned to the sideline, though, and didn't miss a snap.

The Browns have a bye week coming up before traveling to face the Super Bowl defending champion New England Patriots on Oct. 27.