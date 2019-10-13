        <
          Sam Darnold's 92-yard TD to Robby Anderson a highlight in his return

          5:58 PM ET
          • Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
            • Longtime Jets beat writer for New York Daily News
            • Syracuse University graduate
          EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Energized by the return of quarterback Sam Darnold, the New York Jets struck for one of the longest touchdown plays in team history -- a 92-yard scoring pass to Robby Anderson.

          After a fourth-down stop, Jets coach Adam Gase capitalized on momentum over the Dallas Cowboys by calling a deep shot from his own 8-yard line. Anderson ran a stop-and-go on cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, whom the Jets had targeted in their game plan. Anderson broke free and Darnold hit him in stride at the 50 -- and he was off to the house. It was the second-longest scoring pass; in 1985, Wesley Walker caught a 96-yarder from Ken O'Brien.

          Returning from a five-week layoff because of a bout with mononucleosis, Darnold dazzled in the first half, throwing two touchdown passes and completing passes to seven different receivers.

          The Jets lead the Cowboys, 21-6, at halftime.

