DENVER -- The Tennessee Titans saw enough from their anemic offense against the Denver Broncos.

Desperately in need of a spark, coach Mike Vrabel inserted backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill into the lineup in place of Marcus Mariota in the third quarter. Mariota was 7-of-18 passing with 63 yards and two interceptions at the time of his removal. He was intercepted by Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. just before halftime, and Justin Simmons picked Mariota off in the third quarter, setting up a touchdown by the Broncos.

Vrabel told Tannehill to warm up while the defense was on the field. The Titans had gained 88 total yards on offense before the switch was made and trailed 13-0 when Tannehill took the field.