GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray took it upon himself to secure Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

He raced five yards on third-and-5 to a game-clinching first down with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter, as he barely got past the first-down marker on the Cardinals' sideline. He ran out of bounds right in front of Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who broke out a big smile after seeing where Murray's feet last touched in bounds.

The play was reviewed but upheld, giving Arizona a 34-33 win, its second this season.

Murray's run was an example of the first overall pick's ability to make plays with his feet. He threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns on 27-for-37 passing, but it was his feet that helped him stay out of trouble while also making plays.

It started in the first quarter, when Murray spun away from pressure and then scrambled some more only to set and fire an 18-yard completion to Larry Fitzgerald.

Murray finished with 32 rushing yards on 11 carries, two fewer than the team-high 34 by both David Johnson and Chase Edmonds.