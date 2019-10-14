Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders did not play in the second half of Denver's win over the Tennessee Titans because of a knee injury, though all indications, barring something unexpected when he gets treatment with the team's medical staff Monday morning, were that he might be able to play Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sanders had played throughout the first half of the game and was the target on an incomplete pass from Joe Flacco with only 26 seconds left to play in the first half.

Sanders had one catch for no gain in the half and did not return to the game after halftime.

After Sunday's game Broncos coach Vic Fangio said: "I don't know any details yet, all I was told was he hurt his knee a little bit and he wouldn't be returning [to the game]. That's all I've got.''

Sanders had been limited because of the injury in practice this past week on Wednesday and Friday, but had practiced fully on Thursday.