PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Doug Pederson just raised the stakes for Sunday's all-important matchup at the Dallas Cowboys.

During his weekly radio appearance on 94.1 WIP, Pederson said the Eagles would win Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

"We're going down to Dallas, and our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we're gonna win that football game, and when we do, we're in first place in the NFC East," Pederson said. "We control our own destiny. We're right where we need to be."

Pederson made these comments after saying he understands the fan base's mindset that "the sky is falling" following a 38-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings that dropped the Eagles to 3-3 on the season.

The Cowboys are also 3-3 following their 24-22 loss to the New York Jets over the weekend, setting up a pivotal NFC East matchup on Sunday Night Football.

"Has it been beautiful or perfect or all of that? No," Pederson said of the Eagles' start. "But all we have to do is try to be 1-0 this week, beat the Dallas Cowboys [and] we're in first place.

"And listen, they're reeling, too. They're struggling, too. They've dropped their last three games. So this will be an exciting football game."