THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams are placing veteran cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve, Talib told ESPN on Monday.

Talib suffered a rib injury in a Week 5 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He did not practice last week and was inactive Sunday in a 20-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Talib will be sidelined for at least eight weeks before he is eligible to return from IR. Each team can activate only two players from IR.

Cornerback Troy Hill started against the 49ers in Talib's absence. Hill finished with four tackles and a pass deflection.

A 12th-year pro, Talib is in the final season of a two-year contract, worth $19 million, with the Rams. In four games this season, Talib has seven tackles and two pass deflections.

Last season, Talib also was placed on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 that required surgery. He returned in Week 13.