          Source: Cam Newton expected back at practice after Panthers' bye

          6:41 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's foot injury has healed well, and he is expected to be ready to practice after the team's bye this week, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Kyle Allen, an undrafted free agent, has gone 4-0 as the starting quarterback in Newton's absence.

          Allen has completed 65.6% of his passes for 901 yards with seven touchdowns, no interceptions and a 106.6 quarterback rating, which ranks fifth in the NFL behind those of Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Deshaun Watson.

          Newton struggled through the first two weeks of the season before a mild Lisfranc sprain shut him down. He completed just 56.2% of his passes for 572 yards with one interception in losses to the Rams and Buccaneers.

          The Panthers have said they will make a quarterback determination when Newton is healthy, a decision that looks like it will be coming soon.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

