JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and linebacker Myles Jack helped keep utilities on for several elderly Jacksonville residents this month.

Per JEA's official Twitter account, Jack and the Jaguars' one-time donation was enough to pay electric and water bills for 31 elderly customers who were unable to pay their bills. The amount donated was not released, but JEA also tweeted out a photo of a letter that Jack wrote to those he helped.

"I'm blessed to play the sport I love for a living, but I know that many individuals are less fortunate and may struggle from time to time with their monthly bills," Jack wrote. "I want to do my part to support other members of the Jacksonville community.

"This week I made a financial contribution to help keep the lights on and the water running for you and others in our city. The Jaguars agreed to match my contribution so we could double the number of homes and families we could help. We hope it gives you temporary relief through whatever struggles you may be facing."

Jack, the Jaguars' second-round pick in 2016, signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension in August that includes $33 million guaranteed.