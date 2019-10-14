        <
        >

          Lions safety Quandre Diggs is out Monday vs. Packers with hamstring injury

          7:05 PM ET
          • Michael RothsteinESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Previously covered University of Michigan for ESPN.com and AnnArbor.com
            • Also covered Notre Dame for Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
            Follow on Twitter

          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Detroit Lions safety Quandre Diggs is out tonight against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

          Diggs has been a key part of Detroit's defense and was a Pro Bowl alternate last year. He injured his hamstring against Kansas City in Week 4 and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He did a little more work Saturday but still not a complete set of work.

          Diggs, who has 13 tackles this year, will likely be replaced at safety by a combination of veteran Tavon Wilson and rookie Will Harris.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices