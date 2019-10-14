GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Detroit Lions safety Quandre Diggs is out tonight against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

Diggs has been a key part of Detroit's defense and was a Pro Bowl alternate last year. He injured his hamstring against Kansas City in Week 4 and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He did a little more work Saturday but still not a complete set of work.

Diggs, who has 13 tackles this year, will likely be replaced at safety by a combination of veteran Tavon Wilson and rookie Will Harris.