RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says the team expects second-year tight end Will Dissly to miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury "unless something miraculous happens."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the Seahawks feared a torn Achilles for Dissly, who went down in the second quarter of their 32-28 win over the Cleveland Browns. Carroll did not have any update on Dissly's test results Monday but continued to assume the worst.

"Really unfortunate that we lose Will Dissly, who has been a fantastic part of our team," he said. "Just a young guy but he's made a big impression early on all of us and we're going to miss the heck out of him as he recovers from an Achilles injury."

Losing Dissly put something of a damper on a come-from-behind victory that pushed the Seahawks to 5-1 for only the third time in franchise history. They'll have defensive tackle Jarran Reed back from his six-game suspension as they try to get to 6-1 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

It's the second serious injury in as many years for Dissly, who tore his patellar tendon in Week 4 of his rookie season. A fourth-round pick out of Washington last year, Dissly caught four touchdowns over Seattle's first five games this year to lead all NFL tight ends. His six touchdowns in his first eight career games was tied for the most by a tight end since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. He entered Sunday with 23 catches for 262 yards, having emerged as one of Russell Wilson's go-to options in the passing game in addition to being a strong run-blocker.

"We talked last night in the locker room," Carroll said. "His attitude was incredible. He's talking about 2020 already and 'you can count on me' and 'I can't wait to get working.' Just an amazing attitude. It was the attitude that took him thorough the past rehab and you hate to get good at something like that but he's prepared to take this on and he'll do a fantastic job and will beat all of the timeframes that he's faced with and will do a great job returning."

With Dissly headed to Injured Reserve, Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister are the only true tight ends the Seahawks have on their 53-man roster. George Fant serves as a de facto tight but started Sunday at left tackle while Duane Brown was sidelined with a biceps injury. Carroll said Brown and right guard D.J. Fluker, who was also out Sunday with a hamstring injury, are both day to day. He added that if Brown can't play Sunday against Baltimore, he'd likely be back for the following week at Atlanta.

The Seahawks also have veteran tight end Ed Dickson on IR. He's not eligible to play until the Falcons game in Week 9, by which point he'll have missed the requisite eight games.

"He's working really hard," Carroll said of Dickson, who injured his knee over the summer. "He's doing everything. He's running and lifting and doing all that, all that he's allowed to do. What will be telling is when he finally can come back on the field, can he do the football moves and the football regimen and respond and be OK with that. He's working to get ready right now so we're very fortunate to have a chance to have a guy like Ed come back to us with not much of a space in there without Will. In the meantime, we're going to count on our guys."

Reed's six-game suspension officially ended Monday, allowing him to return to team headquarters for the first time since the season began. The Seahawks will get roster exemption allowing him to practice this week before he's activated to the 53-man roster, but that will have to happen before Sunday's game.

Carroll said Reed, who's coming off a 10.5-sack season, will play against the Ravens but it's not clear how much.

"He's like a kid at Christmas time he's so excited to be back with his teammates and be back with us," Carroll said. "It seemed like it went kind of fast to us. It didn't for him. I asked him specifically that. It seemed like it took forever. He's been such an integral part of our club. It's great to have him back in the locker room. His play is exception too. I don't know what to tell you about how it's going to go. I haven't seen him on the field yet. I know he worked really hard from everything he said to stay abreast of his conditioning and all of that. He looks good and strong and all and we'll just have to wait and see how he handles it."

Carroll expects running back Rashaad Penny to be back to full speed Wednesday after he missed the Browns game with a hamstring injury.