Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Tuesday that there's "no doubt" that quarterback Baker Mayfield will play in the Browns' next game on Oct. 27 at the New England Patriots.

Mayfield injured his hip Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. He briefly went to the locker room but returned before missing a snap. Seattle defeated the Browns 32-28.

Mayfield didn't practice Tuesday, though he dressed and held his helmet. The Browns (2-4) have a bye this week. They'll practice Wednesday before breaking for the rest of the week.

Mayfield has struggled in his second season. He leads the NFL with 11 interceptions -- the most in six games by a Browns quarterback since 1984.

Not all the interceptions have been his fault, but accuracy has been a problem all season for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.