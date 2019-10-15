The man who was mistakenly identified by the Cleveland Browns as the fan that poured beer on a Tennessee Titans player has filed a lawsuit against the team.

Eric Smith filed the lawsuit Tuesday morning in Cuyahoga County, court records confirmed.

According to his attorney Bruce Taubman, Smith is seeking a public retraction from the Browns, in addition to financial damages.

During Tennessee's win over the Browns in Week 1, Titans defensive back Logan Ryan was doused with beer after jumping the wall in the Dawg Pound. The Browns swiftly identified Smith as the culprit and, according to Smith, banned him from FirstEnergy Stadium.

The problem was, Smith wasn't even at the game, and says he was DJing a wedding that day. The Browns didn't disclose his name publicly, but Smith took to Twitter to say he had been misidentified.

The Browns, who later apologized to Smith privately, according to the complaint, issued a statement later in the week saying they had "not explicitly identified the individual involved or taken any formal action of punishment."

A Browns spokesman declined to comment on behalf of the team, due to the pending legal matter.