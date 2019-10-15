New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams -- who has started five of six games this season -- has been suspended for the next two weeks of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Williams was arrested on a drunken-driving charge in January but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle in August.

Williams has two passes defensed, a sack and 18 tackles this season. He has three interceptions in four NFL seasons, all with the Saints.

The Saints are expected to replace Williams in the lineup with 10-year veteran Patrick Robinson, who has played only seven defensive snaps so far this season