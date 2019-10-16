Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has been accused of multiple acts of domestic violence against his girlfriend as part of a lawsuit filed earlier this week.

In the lawsuit, filed in Alameda County (California) Superior Court, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, Diorra Marzette-Sanders accuses Brown of slapping, punching and choking her on multiple occasions beginning in 2018. She said she has been "bruised, bloodied and battered" from the attacks and lived in fear of Brown.

The lawsuit says a police report was filed after a June 2019 incident in which Brown allegedly bruised the woman's arm and slapped her.

The Raiders' Trent Brown is in the first season of a four-year, $66 million contract he signed with the Raiders in the offseason. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to the lawsuit, the two began dating in March 2017 and had a child together in January 2019. According to the woman, the couple had a "non-marital partnership agreement."

After threatening to leave Brown with their child, Brown allegedly told the woman that "I'll shoot yo ass in the f---ing head before you walk out that door with my son." According to the lawsuit, he kicked her out of the house in June.

The lawsuit is requesting a jury trial and is seeking unspecified compensation, including punitive damages.

Brown, 26, signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders during the offseason. He has started in all five of Oakland's games this season.

Based on the allegations, Brown could be subject to NFL discipline under the personal conduct policy.

The Raiders had no comment as of early Wednesday morning.