THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Jalen Ramsey says he's "overjoyed" to have been traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Los Angeles Rams.

"Big, big day for me," Ramsey told Uninterrupted's '17 Weeks' Podcast on SiriusXM. "I'm currently just walking outside right now, I'm filled with joy, I'm overjoyed right now. God is the greatest, God makes no mistakes at all. No mistakes at all. I've been so blessed."

On Tuesday, the Rams sent their 2020 and 2021 first-round draft picks, as well as a 2021 fourth-round pick, to the Jaguars in exchange for the two-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro cornerback, who was selected fifth overall by the Jaguars in 2016.

"I was so blessed to be drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars," Ramsey said, adding, "But now I've got a new chapter starting in my life, going out to LA and going to be a part of the LA Rams."

Ramsey requested to be traded from the Jaguars following a Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans, after Ramsey was scolded by Jaguars vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin for engaging in a sideline shouting match with Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.

Ramsey has been inactive the past three games, citing a back issue, and causing him to snap a streak of 51 consecutive starts that dated to when the Jaguars selected him in 2016.

However, Ramsey is expected to pass his physical Wednesday with the Rams and could be available as soon as Sunday against the 1-5 Atlanta Falcons.

He joins a secondary in flux and a defense that has allowed the second-highest Total QBR (81.6) during a 3-3 run.

Rams cornerback Aqib Talib and safety John Johnson have been placed on injured reserve, and before trading for Ramsey, the Rams sent cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

"Excited to be a part of that defense," said Ramsey, who, in 51 starts, has nine interceptions and 45 pass breakups. "Coach Wade Phillips, coach Sean McVay, coach Aubrey Pleasant, and I'm excited to get out there and do my thing for the LA Rams and show them that they've got the best corner in the whole NFL for years and years to come."

Ramsey remains on his rookie contract, which is scheduled to pay him $13.7 million in 2020, and the Rams intend to eventually sign him to a long-term extension.

With the Rams, Ramsey reunites with former Jaguars teammates Blake Bortles and Dante Fowler Jr.