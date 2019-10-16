After Marcus Mariota was benched on Sunday, Dan Graziano explains why the Titans were hesitant to give him a new deal going into this season. (1:01)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was far from pleased when he was told that Ryan Tannehill would be the starting quarterback against the Chargers.

He accepted responsibility for the result but made it clear the current setback doesn't mean his career is over.

"Until the day that I die, I'm going to believe I gave it all I got. No matter what, I can learn and grow from this situation. This isn't going to bring me down. This isn't going to end my career," Mariota said. "I had an opportunity to play but I didn't make the most of it. I am going to learn and grow from it."

While it is likely that his time with the Titans will come to an end after this season, there are still 10 games left. Coach Mike Vrabel said he wouldn't rule anything out regarding Mariota, stressing that his decision to start Tannehill is for this week. Vrabel added that Mariota, 25, will be needed in some form at some point.

The decision to start Tannehill, 31, is a turnaround from the beginning of the season when the Titans placed emphasis on Mariota being the starter to quiet any noise about a quarterback controversy. Now the team finds itself in the middle of one after posting a 2-4 record and scoring one touchdown in the past two games.

If the time comes when Mariota is called on to go back under center, he vows to make the most of it.

"You have to be ready at any point in time. No matter what, I will prepare just as I have and I'll be ready to go," Mariota said.