Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said Wednesday on Twitter that he was "punched" in the face by a fan.

Garrett wrote that he was driving when a fan flagged him down to take a picture and then gave him "a pillow tap" [in the face].

A "fan" hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch. 👍🏾 — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

Was in my car, flagged me down for a picture and I cracked the window enough for the camera to get my face. Took the pic and gave me a pillow tap — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

The Browns completed their final bye week practice Wednesday.

Garrett is tied for the NFL lead with nine sacks.

The Browns next play Oct. 27 at the New England Patriots.