          4:31 PM ET
          Jake Trotter
          Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said Wednesday on Twitter that he was "punched" in the face by a fan.

          Garrett wrote that he was driving when a fan flagged him down to take a picture and then gave him "a pillow tap" [in the face].

          The Browns completed their final bye week practice Wednesday.

          Garrett is tied for the NFL lead with nine sacks.

          The Browns next play Oct. 27 at the New England Patriots.

