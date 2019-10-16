Jalen Ramsey has his first news conference with Los Angeles, discussing what he thinks of the Rams' defense, how he found out he was traded and his future contract negotiations. (1:13)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- On Wednesday, a day after the Los Angeles Rams completed a blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Jalen Ramsey, the All-Pro cornerback said he could not entirely describe in words how he felt about the deal.

But, after a 17-hour travel day that had yet to include meeting new teammates and coaches at the Rams' practice facility, Ramsey tried anyway.

"I was overjoyed," Ramsey said. "I was super, super excited. A fresh start and a fresh start in a place like L.A. with the coach that I have heard about here. I'm a young guy still. Everybody around here's kind of young. I feel like it'll be like a little bit more understanding. I was just honestly super excited."

Ramsey, 24, joins a Rams team that is 3-3 and mired in a three-game losing streak for the first time since Sean McVay took over as coach in 2017.

The Rams' secondary, in particular, needs a boost after veteran cornerback Aqib Talib and safety John Johnson were placed on injured reserve and cornerback Marcus Peters was traded, only hours before the Rams acquired Ramsey, to the Baltimore Ravens.

"Very exciting thing for us," McVay said about Ramsey, who, in 51 starts, has nine interceptions and 45 pass breakups. "Obviously, know the caliber of player he is. The competitiveness, the toughness, really all the traits you look for in a corner. Those are some of the things exciting about getting him in here."

It remains uncertain if Ramsey, who was inactive the past three weeks with the Jaguars, citing back issues, will be available to play Sunday against the 1-5 Atlanta Falcons, who feature a receiving corps that includes Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu.

"I hope so, we'll see," said Ramsey, who noted he passed his physical before meeting with reporters.

"I'm feeling pretty good," he said. "Getting better and better every single day. I'm feeling pretty good, really."

Backup cornerback Troy Hill will start in Talib's absence. If Ramsey is unable to play, McVay said cornerback Darious Williams would fill the role.

However, McVay sounded emphatic that the team would quickly implement a plan to get Ramsey ready, both mentally and physically.

"The goal is to be able to do that, but we'll be smart about it," McVay said. "We definitely want to have the intent to get him ready to go, and we'll always make smart decisions."

Rams players appeared energized by the Ramsey acquisition.

"You got a dog, a big-time player, an aggressive player," cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman said. "The best corner if not one of the best corners in the league coming in and adding to what we are already building right now."

play 0:37 Kimes: Ramsey a perfect match for Rams' defense Mina Kimes joins Get Up to explain how Jalen Ramsey improves the Rams' defense and fits into defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' plans.

Said safety Eric Weddle, who played with Ramsey at the Pro Bowl: "Amazing individual. Very charismatic. Obviously competitive and what you love in a DB, especially in a corner."

Rams outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. and backup quarterback Blake Bortles were teammates with Ramsey in Jacksonville. Tenacity, nastiness and smarts were among the traits Fowler said Ramsey could offer.

"He brings some juice," Fowler said. "A guy that's hungry to win. That's what we do here. I know he just want to come in and help get us back to where we was."

Bortles said he had "nothing but a good experience" as Ramsey's teammate.

Ramsey requested a trade from the Jaguars following a Week 2 loss at Houston, where he engaged in a sideline shouting match with Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone. He played the following week against the Tennessee Titans but did not suit up for the Jaguars again.

In exchange for the two-time Pro Bowl selection and first-team All Pro, the Rams sent first-round picks in 2020 and '21, and a 2021 fourth-round pick, to the Jaguars.

The fifth overall pick in 2016, Ramsey is under his rookie contract through the 2020 season, when he is scheduled to earn $13.7 million.

Ramsey reported to the Jaguars' training camp before the season in an armored truck, indicating that he was ready for a significant payday, but he said Wednesday that a contract extension was not top of mind.

"I'm not really worried about it," Ramsey said. "To be honest, I've kind of said that a lot, but I don't think people really believed me. I'm not worried about it; it will happen in due time. I have full confidence in myself and my abilities. I think I will continue to be the best corner in the league for years and years and years to come."

When asked if the Rams intend to sign Ramsey to a long-term extension, general manager Les Snead revealed some details.

"No timeline on that," Snead said. "We did put a timeline a little bit in place with it. I don't want to give too many details on that. Again, we are just meeting Jalen today. Obviously, he to date, has earned a chance to probably get a nice contract for the job he does and the position he plays."

McVay, who has welcomed known personalities such as Talib, Peters and Ndamukong Suh, did not appear concerned about adding Ramsey to the mix.

"You want guys with some swag, personality," McVay said. "Different things like that. As long as those guys love football, they love competing every single day, I think this is a building that will suit him well."

Said Ramsey: "You're all just going to have to see the type of swag, I guess. I think for the most part, a lot of people know who I am as a player on the field, not a lot of people know who I am off the field. Over me being here, my career being here, you all will learn who I am more and learn my personality a little bit, and see the guy I am. Yeah, I'm very confident. I love the game of football. I love to have fun."