THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead expressed uncertainty Wednesday whether newly acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be available to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

But Rams coach Sean McVay sounded emphatic that Ramsey will be needed.

"The goal is to be able to get him to play on Sunday," McVay said. "We'll be smart about it."

The Rams, who are 3-3 after losing three straight, are down two starting cornerbacks after trading Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens and placing cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve. Safety John Johnson also was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Backup Troy Hill will take over one starting role, and, if Ramsey is unable to play, Darious Williams will fill the other. Backup safety Marqui Christian will replace Johnson.

Ramsey arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon and is scheduled to undergo a physical. Despite not playing the past three weeks for the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing a back issue, the Rams expect that Ramsey will pass his physical.

"Excited to get to work and do my thing," Ramsey told the team website, after landing in Southern California.

The Rams sent first-round picks in 2020 and '21, and a 2021 fourth-round pick, to the Jaguars for Ramsey, who requested a trade from the team following a Week 2 sideline dispute with coach Doug Marrone.

The fifth overall pick in 2016, Ramsey is under his rookie contract through the 2020 season, when he is scheduled to earn $13.7 million.

Ramsey reported to the Jaguars training camp before the season in an armored truck, indicating he was ready for a significant payday.

When asked if the Rams intend to sign Ramsey to a long-term extension, Snead revealed few details.

"No timeline on that," Snead said. "We did put a timeline a little bit in place with it. I don't want to give too many details on that. Again, we are just meeting Jalen today. Obviously, he to date, has earned a chance to probably get a nice contract for the job he does and the position he plays."

McVay, who has welcomed known personalities such as Talib, Peters and Ndamukong Suh, did not appear concerned about some of Ramey's apparent antics.

"You want guys with some swag, personality," McVay said. "Different things like that. As long as those guys love football, they love competing every single day. I think this is a building that will suit him well."

In 51 starts, Ramsey has nine interceptions and 45 pass breakups.

"Very exciting thing for us," McVay said. "Obviously, know the caliber of player he is. The competitiveness, the toughness, really all the traits you look for in a corner. Those are some of the things exciting about getting him in here. Looking forward to getting to know the player and figuring out how he's going to help this football team."