Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung will return to practice Thursday, the team announced.

Okung suffered a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots this summer and had been on the non-football illness list.

In a statement he posted on social media Thursday, Okung said "being sidelined after suffering a pulmonary embolism earlier this year has been an intense battle that I'm thankful to put behind me."

The 2-4 Chargers play the Titans in Tennessee this week.