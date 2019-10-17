        <
          Russell Okung set to return to practice from pulmonary embolism

          2:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung will return to practice Thursday, the team announced.

          Okung suffered a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots this summer and had been on the non-football illness list.

          In a statement he posted on social media Thursday, Okung said "being sidelined after suffering a pulmonary embolism earlier this year has been an intense battle that I'm thankful to put behind me."

          The 2-4 Chargers play the Titans in Tennessee this week.

