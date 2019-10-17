FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, not known for bold statements, stepped out of character on Thursday, setting huge expectations for his offense.

"Right now, we're just missing Chris [Herndon]. Once all the guys are back together, I think we're unstoppable as an offense -- or we can be," he said, referencing the injured tight end.

"It's just up to us and how we execute. It's really up to us how many points we score, I think. I think we're capable of so many points. With our offensive line, too, the way they played last game, with the way we've been running the ball and the way they've been protecting, sky's the limit for us."

Darnold's return last week ignited the previously dormant offense. He passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets' upset win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Before that, though, the Jets were historically bad. With Darnold sidelined for three games with mononucleosis, they managed only one offensive touchdown. All told, the Jets have five touchdowns from scrimmage through six weeks, the fewest in franchise history. They rank last in nearly every offensive category.

On Monday night, the Jets (1-4) face the New England Patriots (6-0), who lead the NFL in most defensive categories. Herndon (hamstring) is unlikely to play, but he could return the following week.