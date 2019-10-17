CINCINNATI -- Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn did not practice on Thursday amid a report of a rift between the veteran and the franchise.

One day after Glenn's first practice as a full participant since he suffered a concussion in August, he did not participate because of an internal discipline matter, coach Zac Taylor said.

According to a report by ProFootballTalk.com, Glenn and a member of the coaching staff got into a heated discussion about the circumstances regarding his return. Glenn, who reportedly was upset about being rushed back from the concussion, was fined $200,000 for conduct detrimental to the team and told Taylor he wanted to be cut.

Taylor declined to confirm or deny anything regarding the situation and had little comment regarding Glenn.

"That's an internal discipline matter right now," Taylor said.

Glenn, the top left tackle on the 53-man roster, has been out since Aug. 18 and hasn't played since the team's second game of the preseason. On Wednesday, Taylor said Glenn was cleared to return by the league's concussion protocol. Taylor said Glenn's return was not in his hands.

Throughout the season, Taylor remained hopeful that Glenn could return and bolster an offensive line that has allowed 22 sacks, the fifth-highest total in the league.

Even as of Oct. 11, the first-year coach said he still believed Glenn could play again this season. Taylor was also asked if he thought Glenn had been genuine throughout the process and still wanted to play football in general. Taylor answered affirmatively to both questions.

The latest development regarding Glenn is one of many regarding offensive linemen during Taylor's rookie season in Cincinnati.

Clint Boling, an eight-year veteran, retired before the preseason because of a blood clot. Backup Christian Westerman left the team for a brief period during the preseason before he eventually returned and was cut. Kent Perkins, another backup offensive lineman, was waived after he informed the team he planned on retiring.

On Thursday, Taylor said no player had raised any issues with Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner. Turner worked with Taylor at multiple stops, including a stint with the Miami Dolphins. In 2014, the Dolphins fired Turner after an independent report said Turner harassed former Miami offensive lineman Jonathan Martin.

The independent report also cited John Jerry, who was at Miami at the time, for harassing Martin. Jerry signed with the Bengals this season after four seasons with the Giants and is expected to be the team's starting left tackle on Sunday against the Jaguars (2-4).