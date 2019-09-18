        <
          Visor game strong: Za'Darius Smith gives nod to 'Joker'

          Sep 17, 2019
          • Tory BarronESPN Editor
          Unless your name is Za'Darius Smith, you need to step up your visor game.

          The Green Bay Packers' imposing outside linebacker -- he already has registered six sacks this season -- made a statement at practice Thursday by donning a visor inspired by the newly released "Joker" movie.

          Yep, after careful consideration ... we don't want no smoke. Oakland Raiders, that's all you. *Insert creepy Joker laugh here*

          Though Smith won't be rocking the aforementioned visor in Sunday's game, we're fairly confident that anybody who has been practicing in that is not to be trifled with.

          It's also worth noting that it's not the first time the Packers' star has gotten creative with a visor this season. He broke out this one in honor of "National Cheese Day" (much to the delight of Cheeseheads everywhere):

          Did we mention everyone else needs to step up their visor game?

