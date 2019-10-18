CINCINNATI --- The Bengals suspended offensive tackle Cordy Glenn for one game for disciplinary reasons, the team announced Friday morning.

The move comes one day after coach Zac Taylor said the veteran lineman missed practice because of an internal discipline issue.

Taylor declined to confirm or deny a report that Glenn got into a verbal altercation with a member of the Bengals' coaching staff over his return from a concussion. According to ProFootballTalk.com, Glenn was fined $200,000 for conduct detrimental to the team and claimed he was rushed back from the injury.

After he cleared the league's concussion protocol, Glenn was a full participant at Wednesday's practice for the first time since Cincinnati's second preseason game on Aug. 15. He has not spoken publicly since the injury.

In a statement announcing the move, the team said it will not be issuing any further comment on Glenn's suspension.

John Jerry is expected to be the team's starting left tackle against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) on Sunday.