Giants get Saquon Barkley back for Sunday

Victor Cruz believes the Giants can only beat the Cardinals if they are firing on all cylinders at every position. (1:19)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram are expected to make their returns from injury for the New York Giants on Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.

Barkley has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain. Engram did not play last Thursday in a loss to the New England Patriots with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Both Barkley and Engram have been full participants at practice this week. They were not on the final injury report Friday and are expected to be available Sunday without limitations.

Barkley thought the right ankle he sprained in a Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would hold up fine in a game.

"No. No doubt in my mind," Barkley said on Thursday, when he continued to consider himself day-to-day while waiting for final medical clearance.

Saquon Barkley has been out since injuring his right ankle. AP Photo/Brad Penner

While Barkley and Engram will return, starting wide receiver Sterling Shepard remains sidelined with a concussion. He was officially ruled out Friday afternoon.

Barkley said he "felt good" this week. He was able to practice and play without any pain or distractions.

The Pro Bowl running back has been itching to get back. Barkley wanted to play last week against the Patriots but didn't receive medical clearance. The Giants had 10 days between games and he is now expected to return against Arizona while handling something close to a full workload.

The Cardinals could be facing a version of "Angry Saquon."

"I guess you can say Angry Saquon," Barkley said. "But it's going to be more just appreciation because when you actually get the game taken away from you -- don't get me wrong, I know it's not a season-ending injury, it was an injury that took me out for a couple weeks -- but when you're passionate about this game and when you have to step away from it and watch your teammates go out there and you have to be in a box looking down and can't really do much for your team, makes you understand how much you actually care and appreciate this game.

"So it's going to be more a person who appreciates the game and just try to go out there and do whatever it takes to win for his teammates."