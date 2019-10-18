Cornerback Marcus Peters said he was surprised by Tuesday's trade from the Los Angeles Rams to the Baltimore Ravens but left "with his head held high."

"Right before I left, I just went up there and just told you everybody, 'Hey, thank you.' You feel me?," Peters said after Friday's practice. "I know there were some things that were questionable when I first got left from KC to get there. And I just told them, 'Thank you for just believing and trusting in me in the locker room to just be myself.'"

Peters added, "I told them, 'I'll see you guys in a couple weeks.'"

The Ravens play at the Rams on Monday Night Football on Nov. 25. On Tuesday, the Ravens acquired Peters by sending a 2020 fifth-round pick and reserve linebacker Kenny Young to the Rams.

Baltimore needed a playmaking cornerback like Peters because Jimmy Smith (knee) is expected to miss his sixth straight game and Tavon Young (neck) is out for the season. Peters has had two practices with the Ravens and has been cramming to learn the playbook.

How much will Peters play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?

"He's ready to go. He's going to play," coach John Harbaugh said. "He'll probably play a lot. He looks good. We're going out there with all our best weapons. We're not holding anything back, try to win the game."

Peters said it's helped him that he's already played the Seahawks this season and he's played in a similar system when he played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Asked how his comfort level will be on Sunday, Peters said, "I'm going to be Marcus Peters 24/7. We ain't going to end until I'm gone. That's how my mom and my dad raised me to be. I stand tall, and I handle my business. So you can't faze me."

Peters, 26, has led the NFL with 24 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2015 as the No. 18 overall pick. The Ravens were very interested in Peters in that draft and brought him in for a visit. Harbaugh even called Peters a few picks before he was selected by the Chiefs.

"I remember my visit like it was yesterday coming here," Peters said. "Just my whole draft process. This is one of the places that liked me a lot."

Peters, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, sidestepped a question about how much he wants to play in Baltimore beyond this season.

"My biggest thing, I've been traded twice now," Peters said. "My biggest thing is just for me to keep doing what I can do and control what I can control. Just be grateful for the opportunity to play football. Who knows what 26-year-old Marcus Peters would be doing in Oakland, California, right now? I'm doing something that I love to do right now, I'm passionate about it, and I'm able to take care of my family doing it. So I'm just going to keep doing what I need to do."