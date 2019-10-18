Victor Cruz believes the Eagles understand the game plan to defeat the Cowboys after Dallas has had a rough couple of weeks. (1:26)

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' injury situation has improved greatly in two days.

According to sources, offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, wide receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb and cornerback Byron Jones will be available to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

All five are listed as questionable for the game, but they practiced Friday on a limited basis and -- barring any last-minute setback -- will play. Smith and Collins had their second straight day of limited work, while Cooper, Cobb and Jones practiced for the first time this week on Friday.

Smith has missed the last two games with a high right ankle sprain suffered late in the Cowboys' Sept. 29 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Collins suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee on Oct. 6 against the Green Bay Packers and did not play last week against the New York Jets. Right guard Zack Martin (back, ankle) returned to practice after sitting Thursday and is also questionable but was expected to play.

Cooper lasted just three snaps against the Jets because of a quadriceps bruise suffered against the Packers. Cobb's back tightened up leading into the Jets game, but he expressed hope he could play this week. Jones suffered a hamstring strain in the second half against the Jets and did not practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Only cornerback Anthony Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out.

The Cowboys will enter their bye week after this game, which would give the players an opportunity to heal before returning Nov. 4 against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys could still bring reinforcements at receiver (Devin Smith) and cornerback (potentially calling up Donovan Olumba from the practice squad) to cover themselves in case the players aggravate injuries in the game, but that could impact decisions elsewhere on the 46-man roster.