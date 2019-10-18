Victor Cruz thinks the addition of CB Jalen Ramsey will allow the Rams' defense to show the Falcons' offense a different look and confuse them. (1:04)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that he anticipates cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Todd Gurley to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Both were full participants in Friday's practice.

"Jalen did a nice job," McVay said after Ramsey's second practice. "We're anticipating him playing."

Ramsey did not meet with reporters Friday, but he offered a "we're going to see" when asked if he would play.

It is yet to be determined if Ramsey, who was acquired in blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, will start against the Falcons.

"Those are things that we're still working through," McVay said. "It will be good to be able to see -- hey, he's feeling good, he's feeling healthy, looks good running around. So, in terms of exactly what that workload looks like and how he fits into the game plan, are things that we're working through."

The Rams have lost three starters in their secondary over the past week after cornerback Aqib Talib and safety John Johnson were placed on injured reserve and cornerback Marcus Peters was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

Backup Troy Hill will start in Talib's absence, and Darious Williams could see time opposite of Hill, depending on Ramsey's availability.

Ramsey requested a trade from the Jaguars after a Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans, when he was involved in a sideline shouting match with Jaguars coach Doug Marrone. He played in Week 3, but sat out the past three games because of a back injury.

The Rams sent first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-round pick in 2021 to the Jaguars to acquire him.

When he arrived in L.A. on Tuesday, Ramsey passed a team physical. The Rams listed him as a full participant in each of his two practices with the team.

Gurley was inactive Week 6 because of a thigh contusion.

"We're optimistic that he's going to be able to go," McVay said.

Backup running back Malcolm Brown, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is doubtful.