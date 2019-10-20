NFL Week 7 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

Matthew Berry gives his best advice for fantasy managers with star players on bye weeks. (2:07)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: IND -1 (47)

Texans inactives: CB Bradley Roby, S Mike Adams, ILB Tyrell Adams, OL Greg Mancz, OT Tytus Howard, TE Logan Paulsen, DE Carlos Watkins

Colts inactives: WR Parris Campbell, OL Le'Raven Clark, DL Trevon Coley, S Malik Hooker, DL Tyquan Lewis, CB Kenny Moore, RB Jonathan Williams

Pregame:

J.J. Watt stayed up to watch the Astros' thrilling victory over the Yankees on Saturday night, and he's reppin' ALCS MVP Jose Altuve on Sunday:

And Benardrick McKinney does his best to re-enact the game-winning home run:

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: MIN -2 (43.5)

Vikings inactives: CB Marcus Sherels, LB Ben Gedeon, C Brett Jones, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts

Lions inactives: DL Mike Daniels, CB Amani Oruwariye, QB David Blough, DE Da'Shawn Hand, OG Beau Benzschawel, OG Oday Aboushi, RB Tra Carson

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: LAR -3 (54.5)

Rams inactives: RB Malcolm Brown, LB Kenny Young, OLB Clay Matthews, LB Bryce Hager, OL Austin Corbett, OL Jamil Demby, DT Greg Gaines

Falcons inactives: OL Matt Gono, RB Qadree Ollison, DL Deadrin Senat, CB Desmond Trufant, OL John Wetzel, CB D.J. White, WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Pregame:

Maybe get this guy some reps at cornerback:

If Julio was a DB... pic.twitter.com/dza42iHw1D — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 20, 2019

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: GB -5.5 (46.5)

Raiders inactives: RT Trent Brown, WR Tyrell Williams, DE Arden Key, QB DeShone Kizer, WR/RS Dwayne Harris, WR Zay Jones, CB Keisean Nixon

Packers inactives: WR Davante Adams, WR Ryan Grant, OG Cole Madison, OL Adam Pankey, S Darnell Savage, TE Robert Tonyan, OLB Tim Williams

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SF -10 (41)

49ers inactives: QB C.J. Beathard, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, FB Kyle Juszczyk, OT Joe Staley, OT Mike McGlinchey, WR Deebo Samuel, DT D.J. Jones

Redskins inactives: CB Josh Norman, RB Chris Thompson, TE Vernon Davis, S Deshazor Everett, QB Colt McCoy, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, OG Wes Martin

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BUF -16.5 (40.5)

Dolphins inactives: S Reshad Jones, CB Xavien Howard, RB Myles Gaskin, C Daniel Kilgore, OL Keaton Sutherland, OT Andrew Donnal, DE Avery Moss

Bills inactives: WR Robert Foster, LB Matt Milano, OT Ryan Bates, RB T.J. Yeldon, OG Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney, LB Corey Thompson

Pregame:

Fans in Buffalo have a lot to be excited about this fall, with the Bills out to a 4-1 start, and the Sabres tied for first place in the NHL. Josh Allen showed off his custom Sabres sweater heading into the locker room:

ESPN Staff Writer Bills fans welcoming their former QB Ryan Fitzpatrick back to Buffalo.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: JAX -4 (43.5)

Jaguars inactives: WR Marqise Lee, RB Devine Ozigbo, CB Parry Nickerson, LB Austin Calitro, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Geoff Swaim, DT Dontavius Russell

Bengals inactives: CB William Jackson, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, DE Carlos Dunlap, DE Carl Lawson, OG John Miller, OT Cordy Glenn, WR A.J. Green

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: NYG -3 (50.5)

Cardinals inactives: WR Christian Kirk, RB D.J. Foster, LB Zeke Turner, LB Ramik Wilson, OL Lamont Gaillard, DL Michael Dogbe, DL Zach Allen

Giants inactives: WR Sterling Shepard, DB Corey Ballentine, QB Alex Tanney, OL Chad Slade, OT Eric Smith, OLB Chris Peace, TE Garrett Dickerson

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: TEN -2 (41)

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: CHI -3.5 (38.5)

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SEA -3 (49)