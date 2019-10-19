Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker was fined $12,500 for his postgame comments about officiating in Monday night's 23-22 loss to Green Bay, where Walker was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Geronimo Allison.

Walker called the officiating -- and that call in particular -- "awful."

"It was an awful call," Walker said then. "I felt like I went for the ball and [it] just so happened we collided, but I was looking for the ball. It was an awful call by them. It is what it is, though."

Walker told ESPN on Wednesday he would not have approached the play any differently. He also knew there was a chance he could get fined for his comments.

"That situation comes up, I'll deal with it when it comes," Walker told ESPN of potential fines. "But I don't think about it right now. That's not going to affect me. If I have consequences because of what I said, whatever, I got to handle it."

Walker was not fined for the hit on Allison and defensive end Trey Flowers was not fined for either of his illegal hands to the face penalties against the Packers, either.