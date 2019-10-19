New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele, locked in a standoff with the organization over whether he needs shoulder surgery, did not practice Saturday and was fined for conduct detrimental to the team, a source said.

Osemele, who hasn't played or practiced since a Sept. 22 loss to the New England Patriots, is officially listed as doubtful on the injury report. The Jets host the Patriots on Monday night.

Osemele was present at the team facility on Saturday, a source said.

The injury dispute emerged Friday, when Osemele told reporters that he played in pain for the first three games, took painkillers (Toradol) prescribed by the Jets and needs surgery to repair a torn labrum.

The Jets believe Osemele, acquired in an offseason trade with the Oakland Raiders, had a pre-existing condition and can play. He was cleared by team doctors and an independent doctor, a source said Friday.

Osemele's agent, Andrew Kessler, said Friday that a doctor's second opinion advised for Osemele to have surgery.

"For the team to question the integrity of how he has told them he is physically feeling is disappointing, to say the least," Kessler said.

Osemele said he hurt his shoulder Aug. 5 in practice, then aggravated it against New England.

He was on the verge of being replaced at left guard by Alex Lewis, and there's a sense in the organization that the imminent demotion factored into Osemele's decision to stay off the field.

Osemele is making $10.2 million this season, and his $9.3 million base salary is guaranteed because he's a vested veteran. He's signed for 2020 at a non-guaranteed $11.7 million.

Meanwhile, the Jets offensive line has many questions as it prepares for New England. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) is doubtful, so rookie Chuma Edoga is expected to start.

Center Ryan Kalil (shoulder) did not practice Saturday and is questionable. He would be replaced by Jonotthan Harrison. Brandon Shell, benched the past two weeks, is expected to return to his right-tackle spot, where Edoga had been starting.

Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) is questionable, but he's expected to start after missing four games.