Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, will play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trubisky suffered a dislocated left shoulder and slight labrum tear in the first quarter of Chicago's victory over the Vikings on Sept. 29. Team doctors determined Trubisky would not need to undergo surgery, but backup Chase Daniel started the following week.

Trubisky practiced the entire week without restrictions but was still listed as questionable on Friday.

Trubisky admitted this week that he'll have to wear a harness on his left shoulder in order to be cleared to play.

"I feel close [to 100%]," Trubisky said before Wednesday's practice. "I think I've just got to show the training staff and the coaches that my shoulder and everything is strong enough to be able to put me out there, to withstand hits, to be able to do my job to 100%."

The Bears expected a leap from Trubisky in Year 2 under Nagy, but the 25-year-old quarterback has struggled in 2019.

The former second overall pick had subpar outings against Green Bay and Denver to open the season before bouncing back with a three-TD performance in Washington in Week 3. Overall, he has passed for just 588 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and the Bears' offense ranks near the bottom of the league in virtually every important statistical category.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Dickerson was used in this report.