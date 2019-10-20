Victor Cruz thinks the addition of CB Jalen Ramsey will allow the Rams' defense to show the Falcons' offense a different look and confuse them. (1:04)

Even in the end, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan did not want to trade Jalen Ramsey.

But after three doctors cleared Ramsey to return from his back injury, and after a meeting last week with Ramsey that left the Jaguars' owner under the impression that his star cornerback would play Oct. 13 against the New Orleans Saints, Khan was highly disappointed when he didn't, league sources told ESPN.

That, according to sources, was the final straw.

After Ramsey missed that game, Khan gave the green light to his football operations team -- Tom Coughlin and Dave Caldwell -- to strike a deal if they could find a great one.

Jacksonville had been seeking two first-round picks and a third-rounder in return for Ramsey, and, according to sources, the Los Angeles Rams initially offered two first-round picks.

But the Jaguars took a little less, the Rams offered a little more, and the Jaguars were able to trade away a player whom Khan did not want to deal.

In an interview published before the Jaguars' game last week against the Saints, Khan told the website The Street that he met with Ramsey and that he thought the Pro Bowl cornerback would play against New Orleans.